The price of cement in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has dropped by 52.3 per cent from US$21 to US$11/bag three weeks after the end of the strike by tractor-trailer drivers, according to a press release by the Ministry of Economy.

"Three weeks after a compromise was reached between the central government and the drivers' unions to end the said strike, a bag of cement is currently selling, in almost all municipalities of the city of Kinshasa, between CDF31,000-33,000 [US$10.67-11.34],” the source read.

Before the strike, which took place between late May and early June, the price of a bag of cement was trading at CDF60,000.