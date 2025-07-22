Malaysian building materials sector sees mixed price trends in June

China steel sees biggest fall in 10 months
China’s crude steel production has seen its largest decline in 10 months. Output fell 9.2 per cen...
Malaysia’s building material sector experienced mixed price movements in June 2025, with a slight decrease in steel prices across most regions, while cement saw a marginal increase nationwide. These trends were detailed in a recent report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).
