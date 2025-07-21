Advertisement

Shiva Cement, part of JSW Cement, posted a 9.3 per cent increase in net revenue to INR1.056bn (US$12.2m) in the April-June 2025 quarter (1QFY25-26) when compared with INR966.1m in the 1QFY24-25.

Operating expenses were up 22.7 per cent YoY to INR1.076bn in the 1QFY25-26 from INR877.1m in the year-ago period.

Operating profit dropped 122.3 per cent to -INR19.8m when compared with INR89m in the 1QFY24-25, while the operating profit margin contracted 120.3 per cent in the same period.

The company reported a stand-alone net loss of INR302.8m in the first quarter of FY 25-26, widening the net loss of INR216.5m of the previous financial year.