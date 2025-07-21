Advertisement

JK Cement reported stand-alone net profit of INR2.35bn for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 as compared to INR2.03bn in the same period last year, registering YoY growth of 65.58 per cent.

Net revenue of the company rose moderately by 19.2 per cent at INR31.50bn in the April-June quarter against INR26.43bn in the corresponding period last year. Operating expenses increased by 14.4 per cent to INR24.76bn from INR21.64bn in the YoY period.

Other income grew by 26.58 per cent at INR550m compared to INR438m a year ago.

Operating profit surged by 40.68 per cent to INR6.74bn as against INR4.79bn in the year ago period, while operating profit margin (OPM) expanded YoY to 18.05 per cent.

Interest declined by 0.96 per cent YoY to INR1.06bn, while taxation increased by 85.9 per cent at INR1.66bn (compared to INR890m).