UltraTech Cement plans to add 29Mta of grey cement capacity across India by the end of FY26-27, increasing its total domestic capacity to 212.2Mta.

As per the company’s investor presentation, the expansion will involve a mix of greenfield and brownfield projects across five zones: North, Central, East, West, and South. In FY26-27, UltraTech aims to commission 14.1Mta of new capacity. Key projects include a 3.3Mta grinding unit at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 2.5Mta at Patratu (Jharkhand), and 1.8Mta each at Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Maihar (Madhya Pradesh).

The expansion will continue into FY26-27 with an additional 14.7Mta capacity planned in Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and other locations. Once completed, UltraTech’s manufacturing footprint will cover 82 locations across India. By FY26-27, the South zone will have the highest capacity at 59.2Mta, followed by the East at 42.4Mta and the North at 42.0Mta. The company’s overseas capacity will remain at 5.4Mta, taking total global capacity to 217.6Mta.

UltraTech expects cement demand to grow seven to eight percent in FY26-27, driven by infrastructure and rural housing.