Cimpor has completed the installation of a new Pyrorotor combustion chamber at its Alhandra production centre in Portugal, marking a major milestone in the modernisation of Kiln 7 and the company’s broader energy transition strategy.
The state-of-the-art equipment, developed by KHD (Germany), measures 3.4m in diameter, 10m in length and weighs 146t. It enables a thermal substitution rate of up to 80 per cent by replacing fossil fuels with alternative fuels. Installation of the unit required a technically demanding lift using a 400t crawler crane.
The Pyrorotor forms part of a comprehensive structural upgrade of Kiln 7, which includes a new vertical raw mill, a new clinker cooler, as well as the installation of a Pyroclon calciner. In addition, the project will see the construction of a new five-stage preheater. The modernisation of the kiln is expected to lift its production capacity to 3600tpd.
The investment will contribute significantly to CO2 emissions reduction and supports Cimpor's decarbonisation targets under Portugal’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR).