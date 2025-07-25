Advertisement

Cimpor has completed the installation of a new Pyrorotor combustion chamber at its Alhandra production centre in Portugal, marking a major milestone in the modernisation of Kiln 7 and the company’s broader energy transition strategy.

The state-of-the-art equipment, developed by KHD (Germany), measures 3.4m in diameter, 10m in length and weighs 146t. It enables a thermal substitution rate of up to 80 per cent by replacing fossil fuels with alternative fuels. Installation of the unit required a technically demanding lift using a 400t crawler crane.

The Pyrorotor forms part of a comprehensive structural upgrade of Kiln 7, which includes a new vertical raw mill, a new clinker cooler, as well as the installation of a Pyroclon calciner. In addition, the project will see the construction of a new five-stage preheater. The modernisation of the kiln is expected to lift its production capacity to 3600tpd.