Emmanuel Ikazoboh has been appointed as new chairman of Dangote Cement Plc as Alko Dangote stepped down to focus on the Dangote Goup’s refinery, petrochemicals and fertiliser businesses.

Mr Ikazoboh started his career at Akintola Williams Deloitte and became a managing partner in Deloitte’s Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon offices before being appointed as managing partner for Deloitte West and Central Africa, a position he held until 2009. The following year, he was appointed by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as Interim Administrator to oversee reforms at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS). He was instrumental in restructuring the stock market, improving transparency, and implementing robust governance frameworks that helped rebuild investor confidence in the Nigerian capital markets. After a working at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated as group chairman, he joined Dangote Cement as an independent non-executive director.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ikazoboh said: “My vision for Dangote Cement Plc is built upon a foundation of sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and unwavering commitment to our core values. We will continue to focus on the following key priorities: Operational Excellence, Strategic Expansion, Sustainability, Innovation and Community Engagement.’’

Dangote Cement’s new chairman plans to drive down costs through the implementation of robust cost-reduction strategies to navigate inflationary pressures and enhance competitiveness. The company will accelerate the adoption of alternative fuels and technologies, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to a more sustainable future, he said.

The Dangote Cement board also appointed Hajiya Mariya Aliko Dangote as a director, while Prof Dorothy Ufot retired from the board.