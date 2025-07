Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials Bangladesh posted a 6.4 per cent decline in first-half sales to BDT7.692bn (US$62.9m) in 2025 from BDT8.219bn in the 1H24. The company’s net profit fell 47 per cent YoY to BDT223m in the 1H25.

In the second quarter of 2025, sales slipped by 0.5 per cent YoY to BDT3.399bn from BDT3.412bn while net profit was down by five per cent YoY to BDT26.5m from BDT27.9m in the equivalent period of the previous year.