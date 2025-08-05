Advertisement

Saudi Arabia-based Yamama Saudi Cement Co has posted a a 48.7 per cent YoY increase in second-quarter sales revenue to SAR362.68m (US$96.7m) from SAR243.72m in the April-June 2024 quarter.

In the 2Q25 net profit widened by 43 per cent YoY to SAR121m from SAR84.61m in the 2Q24.

First-half 2025 results

The Saudi cement producer saw a 37.5 per cent increase in revenue to SAR711.41m in the first half of 2025 from SAR517.4m in the 1H24.

The company’s net profit advances by 31.8 per cent YoY to SAR263.08m in the 1H25, when compared with SAR199.65m in the 1H24.