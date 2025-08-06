Advertisement

Tabuk Cement Co reported 42.7 per cent lower net profits at SAR27.17m (US$7.24m) in the 1H25, compared to SAR47.45m in the 1H24. Revenues dipped by 20.5 per cent YoY to SAR137.09m in the first six months of 2025 from SAR172.48m.

In the 2Q25 the net profits of Tabuk Cement plunged by 51.7 per cent to SAR14.13m from SAR29.26m in the 2Q24. Revenues stood at SAR69.4m in April-June 2025, marking an annual decline of 18.8 per cent from SAR85.44m.

On a quarterly basis, the 2Q25 net profits rose by 8.4 per cent compared to SAR13.04m in the 1Q25, while the revenues increased by 2.56 per cent from SAR67.68m.