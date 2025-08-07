Advertisement

Saudi Arabian cement producer Najran Cement Co reported a 10.1 per cent increase in revenue to SAR124.7m (US$33.3m) in the second quarter of 2025 when compared with SAR113.26m in the 2Q24.

The company's net profit advanced 8.3 per cent YoY to SAR4.51m in the 2Q25 from SAR4.17m in the year-ago period. However, when compared with the first quarter of 2025, net profit contracted by 73.7% from SAR135.24m.

First half of 2025 results

Najran Cement saw its revenue expand 3.4 per cent YoY to SAR259.94m in the first half of 2025 from SAR251.39m in the 1H24.

The company's net profit slipped by 1.6 per cent YoY to SAR21.71m in the 1H25 from SAR22.06m in the equivalent period of 2024.