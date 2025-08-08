Advertisement

Russia’s largest cement producer, Cemros, has announced plans to switch to a four-day working week across the company’s 18 plants from October.

The news follows last month’s temporary halt of production at the Belgorod Cement facility as Russian consumption of cement declines and increased competition from cement imports. The company says that if the economic situation in the construction industry improves and the domestic market recovers it will return to a five-day week. Several Russian auto manufacturers have also announced switches to four-day working weeks.

Data recently released by Russian cement trade association Soyuzcement indicates that cement consumption in Russia for 1H25 amounted to 28.4Mt, a 8.6 per cent YoY drop, while production stood at 27.2Mt (a 9.9 per cent YoY drop) during the same period.