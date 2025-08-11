Advertisement

Mangalam Cement posted a net revenue of INR4.517bn (US$51.58m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (1QFY25-26), up 18.7 per cent YoY from INR3.806bn in the year-ago period.

Operating expenses increased by 7.3 per cent to INR3.766bn from INR3.509bn and other income fell 66.6 per cent to INR106.2m.

Operating profit jumped to 153.2 per cent YoY to INR751.8m from INR296.9m in the 1QFY24-25 while the operating profit margin increased to 113.3 per cent YoY.

The company reported a stand-alone net profit of INR322.6m for the 1QFY25-26, representing a 98.1 per cent YoY advance from INR170.6m in the 1QFY24-25.