Advertisement

Al Jouf Cement Co recorded net losses at SAR38.62m in the 1H25, 143.5 per cent higher than the SAR15.86m net losses in the 1H24. The company registered an 11.5 per cent YoY rise in revenues to SAR137.72m as of 30 June 2025, versus SAR123.56m, according to the financial statements.

In the 2Q25, the net losses of Al Jouf Cement deepened by 132.3 per cent to SAR23.39m from SAR10.07m in the 2Q24. Revenues stood at SAR69.22m in the April-June period of 2025, witnessing a 15.8 per cent growth from SAR59.76m.

The 2Q25 net losses widened by 53.53 per cent from SAR15.23m in 1Q25, while the revenues climbed by 1.1 per cent from SAR68.49m, reports Zawya.