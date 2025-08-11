Advertisement

Dangote Cement has been named Cement Company of the Year at the just concluded Africa International Housing Show in Abuja, Nigeria.

In a statement from the firm, it was stated that for its support for the real estate sector in Africa, the cement manufacturing company added to its numerous accolades as it bagged the ‘Cement Company of the Year’ award.

It said, “The Dangote Cement Plc is one of the sponsors of the four-day housing exhibition that ended last Friday, where 21 countries and 40,000 exhibitors were said to have participated. Presenting the award on behalf of the organisers of the show, Dr Ahmad Aliyu, Governor of Sokoto State, who was represented by his Deputy, Idris Gobir, described Dangote Cement as a household name and the pride of Africa.

“According to him, Dangote Cement has supported the Nigerian economy through job creation and philanthropy, among others.”

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmad Dangiwa, lauded Dangote Cement Plc for its contributions to the development of the Nigerian Economy, urging the company to join hands with the government in bridging the housing deficit in Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General, Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, Prof Samson Duna, said, “Dangote cement dominates Nigeria and West Africa markets in respect of patronage and is doing well. Dangote Cement stands for standard and quality. Thumbs up for Dangote Cement.”