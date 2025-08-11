Advertisement

The Board of Directors of Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) has published its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025 (FY24-25), at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The company reported a profit after tax of PKR13.3bn (US$46.9m), an increase from PKR8.2bn in FY23-24. This reflects a yearly growth of 62 per cent.

Key highlights from FY24-25 include the company’s dispatches, which totalled 5.4Mt compared to 5.1Mt in the same period last year, representing a six per cent increase.

During FY24-25, FCCL earned net revenue of PKR88.956bn, up from PKR80.03bn in the prior year, representing an 11 per cent YoY increase. The gross profit margin rose to 35 per cent, compared to 32 per cent in the same period last year. This improvement is primarily due to higher sales volume, better pricing and cost optimisation initiatives implemented by management.

The increased use of local coal and various alternative fuels, the company’s production of PP bags, enhanced in-house power generation, and a significant reduction in interest rates all contributed to lower financial charges, thereby improving overall performance. Additionally, on August 8, the Board approved the expansion of the PP Bags Manufacturing Plant at Hattar to meet the company’s 100 per cent in-house requirements for bags.

by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan