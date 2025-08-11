Advertisement

Taiwan’s Asia Cement Corp (ACC) says that it plans to invest TWD2.52bn (US$84m) in a large-scale battery energy storage project in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District as it diversifies its interests beyond cement.

The investment will be phased in starting 4Q25, funded through a mix of internal capital and bank loans. The company said the project is part of a broader strategy to diversify revenue and strengthen profits.

The 100MW facility will participate in Taiwan Power Co’s energy storage system. ACC received Taipower’s connection approval last year.

Additionally, ACC reported a July revenue of TWD5.83bn, a 13.2 per cent drop from a year earlier, citing lower cement prices in China despite higher sales volume. Revenue for the first seven months of the year reached TWD41.09bn, down 2.6 per cent YoY.

In Taiwan, steady growth in cement sales and strong performance from subsidiary Ya Tung Ready-Mix have helped offset macroeconomic trends. The company said these factors have stabilised revenue despite market pressures.

In China cement prices are showing signs of recovery. ACC said it will monitor trends to maintain its competitive edge, with performance still exceeding the industry average.