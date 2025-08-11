Advertisement

Egypt-based Misr Cement Qena Co reported net sales of EGP2.05bn (US$43.2m) in the second quarter of 2025, up 97.1 per cent when compared with the 2Q24 results of EGP1.04bn.

Net profit in the 2Q25 significantly improved to EGP473.4m from a -EGP15.51m loss in the year-ago period.

January-June 2025

The company posted net sales of EGP3.87bn in the 1H25, up 69 per cent when compared with the 1H24, when net sales were EGP2.29bn.

Consolidated net profits after tax jumped to EGP784.12m in the 1H25 from EGP16.93m in the 1H24.