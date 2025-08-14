Advertisement

JK Cement Ltd, through its Kashmir-based subsidiary Saifco Cements, has launched its JK Super cement brand in Srinagar, as well as announcing plans to expand operations and increase production capacity nationwide.

The company said it aims to double its current output from 25Mta to 50Mta within five years. The launch event was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake, attended by dealers, stockists, engineers, and architects from across the Valley.

Earlier this year, JK Cement acquired a 60 per cent stake in Saifco Cements Pvt Ltd at a valuation of INR1.74bn (US$19.6m). The company described the acquisition as the first major investment by a national player in Jammu and Kashmir’s cement sector.

“This is a new market for us and we are open to feedback,” said Madhav Krishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JK Cement Ltd. Managing Director Dr. Raghavpat Singhania added that the move aligns with the firm’s northern expansion strategy and will help meet growing demand from infrastructure and housing projects.