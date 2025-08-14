Advertisement

Boral Ltd, part of the SGH Group, generated revenue of AUD1.8bn (US$1.17bn) in the first half of FY25, a slight decline from the prior year as lower sales volumes in residential construction and roading were partly offset by strong pricing momentum.

Despite mixed market conditions, disciplined cost control, operational optimisation, and an agile go-to-market strategy enabled the company to deliver substantial margin expansion and earnings growth. EBIT margin improved to 14.3 per cent, supported by firm pricing and an eight per cent reduction in selling, general and administrative costs. As a result, EBIT rose 29 per cent to AUD259m.

Concrete and cement volumes increased by one and three per cent respectively, underpinned by resilient demand from commercial and engineering projects. Quarry volumes fell six per cent due to softer roading activity, particularly in regional areas. Construction activity remained stable, driven by major projects along Australia’s east coast. Capital expenditure for the period totalled AUD 326m.

Boral continued to advance its “Good to Great” transformation programme, with a focus on strengthening its customer value proposition. Concrete delivery in full and on time (DIFOT) improved to 83 per cent, and the company commenced an investment programme to upgrade its heavy mobile equipment fleet, aimed at boosting productivity and efficiency.

While 1H25 market conditions varied, the macroeconomic backdrop remains favourable, supported by strong infrastructure investment and positive residential housing demand under the National Housing Accord.

For FY25, Boral will maintain its focus on customer service excellence, disciplined cost management, price leadership, and enhanced agility in its market approach.