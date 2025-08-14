Advertisement

Hollingshead Cement, a division of SRM Concrete, has officially opened a new cement terminal in Chattanooga, Tennessee, reinforcing its commitment to greater accessibility, operational efficiency, and customer service across its expanding network.

The facility, located alongside an existing SRM Concrete ready-mix plant and block production site, enhances supply chain integration and boosts the company’s production capabilities. At full capacity, the terminal can store more than 50,000t of bulk cement, received via rail for efficient distribution.

“We are excited to begin distributing cement from our new facility in Chattanooga,” said Jeff Hollingshead, CEO of SRM Concrete. “With this investment, we are better positioned to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of cement across our entire network of ready-mix and block locations, while also serving our cement customers with greater efficiency.”

The Chattanooga terminal joins Hollingshead Cement’s network of ten strategically positioned facilities across the United States, each serving a range of construction applications and supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy.