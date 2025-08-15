Advertisement

Qassim Cement Co has signed a US$298m (SAR 1.12bn) engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with Sinoma International Engineering Co to build a fourth production line at its Buraidah plant.

The new line will have a clinker production capacity of 10,000tpd and is scheduled for completion within 24 months under a turnkey agreement. Qassim Cement says the project will use the latest cement industry technologies to replace older, less efficient lines.

According to CEO Omar Al-Omar, the upgrade supports Saudi Arabia’s energy efficiency and environmental sustainability goals. It will also optimise existing plant infrastructure, drive sustainable growth, and enhance shareholder value while meeting local market demand and expanding the company’s product range in line with Saudi Vision 2030.