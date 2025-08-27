Advertisement

After a month-long shutdown, cash-strapped public sector unit Travancore Cements Ltd (TCL) has resumed operations and rolled out a three-phase plan to stabilise the company.

Production of white cement and wall putty has restarted using working capital sanctioned under special orders from Industries Minister P. Rajeeve. Around 1000t of raw materials are being sourced, of which 540t have already arrived, helping the firm save INR100,000 (US$11,392) in deferred costs. TCL now targets an average monthly white cement output of 2000t.

The next stage includes enhancing clinker capacity, developing value-added products, and restoring the company’s drydock, with completion expected by September. The third phase will focus on clay calcination, green cement production, and diversification projects in association with the Board of Public Sector Transformation. These plans hinge on INR23.07m raised from the sale of company land in Kakkanad, recently cleared by the Kerala High Court.