Advertisement

Adbri has supplied more than 240,000t of specialised quarry and concrete products to the new Western Sydney Airport, one of Australia’s largest aviation infrastructure projects. The company’s expertise supported critical construction works including runways, taxiways, terminal aprons, access roads, cargo areas, and landside facilities.

For the terminal and aprons, Adbri delivered custom-designed Cement-Treated Base (CTB), pre-blended at its Austen Quarry plant to meet rigorous specifications. The runway and taxiway package alone saw over 182,000t of quarry products supplied between January and November 2023, despite national trucking shortages. Additional works included 65,000t for the cargo area, as well as concrete for landside works and the M12 Central Package.