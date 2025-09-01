Advertisement

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Fatih Yücelik, Chairman of the Board of TÜRKÇIMENTO (Turkish Cement Manufacturers’ Association), Chairman of the Building Materials Producers Federation, and CEO of Askale Cement.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, 30 August 2025, at Karsiyaka Mosque, Ankara, following the afternoon prayer. Burial will follow immediately after the service.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and the wider cement and building materials community. May he rest in peace.