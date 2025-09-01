Advertisement

Construction has begun on the third Ghori Cement factory in northern Baghlan province, a project valued at US$86.7m and expected to produce 5000tpd of cement.

Speaking at Sunday’s inauguration ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, hailed the development as a step towards Afghanistan’s industrial self-sufficiency. He said the factory, due for completion within 18 months, would reduce reliance on imports, stabilise prices, and generate employment.

“Countries with factories not only boost domestic production but also strengthen their national economies,” Baradar said, describing the project as a cornerstone for industrialisation.

Mullah Ahmad Jan Bilal, head of Emirati companies, called the factory a milestone for Afghanistan’s industrial independence. He emphasised that the initiative would create jobs for young people and reinforce the nation’s economic growth.

Baghlan governor Mullah Abdul Rahman Haqqani echoed these views, noting that industrial progress underpins global leadership. Since the Islamic Emirate’s return, he said, the country’s industrial sector has been expanding steadily.

Officials say the factory will not only meet domestic demand but also cut foreign currency expenditure on imports, marking a significant advance in Afghanistan’s efforts to strengthen national production.