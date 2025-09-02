Advertisement

Nuvoco Vistas Corp, the cement arm of the Nirma Group, announced on Monday a substantial investment of INR2000m (US$22.7m) to boost its cement grinding capacity by 4Mta. The expansion is aimed at strengthening its footprint in Eastern India.

As part of the initiative, the company will install a new cement grinding mill at its Arasmeta Cement plant in Chhattisgarh. Additionally, Nuvoco will undertake a series of debottlenecking projects at its existing facilities in Jojobera, Panagarh, and Odisha cement plants.

The total expansion plan includes a combination of new equipment, process upgrades, and internal improvements. By the end of FY27, Nuvoco expects to achieve the 4Mta growth in its grinding capacity.