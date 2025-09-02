Advertisement

The Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) has pledged XAF31.8bn (US$51.9m) to four projects in Cameroon, with a strong focus on boosting cement and construction materials. The agreements were signed 19 August 2025 in Douala by BDEAC President Dieudonné Evou Mekou and company leaders.

Entreprise générale industrielle SA (Egin SA) will receive XAF5.8bn to expand cement production and storage capacity at its factory (currently a 0.5Mt grinding plant) in Douala’s port industrial zone. The initiative builds on earlier BDEAC financing and is part of a project estimated at XAF19bn in total. Egin SA was established in 2017 and is known for its Lion brand cement.

Separately, Quiffeurou Group secured XAF8.95bn to construct a rebar production plant in Douala. Already active in cement through its stake in Medcem Cameroun and with hardware outlets across CEMAC, the group is positioning itself as a key supplier of construction materials.