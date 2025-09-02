Advertisement

Huaxin Cement announced it is considering restructuring its overseas assets into a new subsidiary with the intention of listing it on an international stock exchange. The move is designed to diversify funding channels and provide greater operational flexibility as the company accelerates its global expansion.

According to Huaxin, the proposed subsidiary would remain under its consolidated control and cover a wide range of activities, including cement manufacturing and sales, technical services, commercial concrete and aggregates, as well as environmental operations linked to kiln waste co-disposal. The plan remains at a preliminary stage and will require further internal reviews and regulatory approvals.

The announcement comes just days after Huaxin completed its US$1bn acquisition of Lafarge Africa from Holcim, securing nearly 84 per cent of the Nigerian company. The deal significantly expands Huaxin’s footprint on the continent and follows earlier purchases of Lafarge Zambia, Lafarge Cement Malawi and South Africa’s Natal Portland Cement Company.