Cement dispatches in Vietnam increased by 18 per cent YoY to 6.588Mt in July 2025, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM delivered 1.725Mt, up 17 per cent YoY, while other VNCA members saw a 20 per cent YoY increase to 1.223Mt. Non-members reported a 17 per cent YoY increase to 3.640Mt.

Export volumes rose 20 per cent to 3.005Mt, with clinker exports up 29 per cent YoY to 1.002Mt, while cement exports rose 16 per cent YoY to 2.003Mt. VICEM members reported 66,513t of clinker exports and 163,464t of cement, down 26 per cent YoY. Other VNCA members reported no clinker exports and cement exports of 244,848t, up four per cent YoY. Clinker exports by non-members increased 28 per cent YoY to 935,181t, while cement exports increased 25 per cent YoY to 1.595Mt.

The USA was the key cement export destination in July, accounting for just over 0.5Mt, followed by the Philippines with around 0.4Mt, Singapore, Guatemala and South Africa. Côte d'Ivoire was the main clinker destination at around 0.4Mt, followed by Bangladesh at just under 0.4Mt, Taiwan, Sri Lanka and Chile.

January-July 2025

In January-July 2025, cement dispatches in Vietnam rose 19 per cent YoY to 43.790Mt. VICEM saw an 19 per cent YoY rise in domestic sales to 11.853Mt, while other VNCA members reported a 14 per cent YoY increase to 7.592Mt. Domestic dispatches by non-members rose 18 per cent YoY to 24.345Mt.

Total exports increased by nine per cent YoY to 19.947Mt in 7M25, with clinker exports up 24 per cent YoY to 7.792Mt and cement exports up one per cent YoY to 12.156Mt. VICEM’s clinker exports dropped 73 per cent YoY to 204,445t and cement exports by 46 per cent to 859,890t. Other VNCA members reported clinker exports 247,737t, down one per cent YoY, and cement exports of 1.751Mt, down 13 per cent YoY. Non-members saw a 40 per cent YoY increase in clinker exports to 7.340Mt and a 14 per cent YoY increase in cement exports to 9.545Mt.

The USA and the Philippines were the key cement export destinations in 7M25, accounting for over 3Mt each. Followed by Singapore with 1Mt, South Africa, Honduras and Malaysia. Bangladesh was the main clinker destination with around 3.5Mt, followed by Cote d’Ivoire at just over 1.5Mt, the Philippines, Taiwan and Malaysia.