Advertisement

Pakistan’s cement industry continued its upward momentum in August 2025, with total dispatches reaching 3.846 Mt, marking a 12.45 per cent increase compared to 3.421Mt in August 2024, according to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA).

Strong domestic demand and export recovery

Domestic cement dispatches climbed to 3.097Mt in August 2025, showing a 10.33 per cent YoY rise from 2.807Mt. Export volumes also posted a strong performance, increasing by 22.13 per cent to 749,723t from 613,857t in the same month last year.

However, the growth rate in August was slower than in July 2025, which saw an 18.61 per cent increase in local sales and a sharp 84 per cent surge in exports compared to July 2024.

Regional breakdown

Northern mills dispatched a total of 2.795Mt in August 2025, up 8.10 per cent from 2.585Mt last year. Of this, 2.586Mt were sold in the domestic market—an 8.64 per cent YoY increase. Exports from the north also saw a marginal rise of 1.84 per cent.

Southern-based mills demonstrated stronger growth, with total dispatches hitting 1.05Mt in August 2025, a 25.93 per cent jump from 0.835Mt in August 2024. Local sales from the south rose by 19.81per cent to 510,758t, while exports surged by 32.30 per cent to 541,054t, up from 408,956t last year.

Year-to-date performance

For the first two months of FY25 (July–August), cumulative cement dispatches reached 7.847Mt—up 20.88 per cent compared to the same period last year. Domestic dispatches totalled 6.090Mt, a 14.2 per cent YoY increase, while exports soared by 51.29 per cent to 1.757Mt.

Industry outlook

An APCMA spokesperson urged the government to lower cement-related taxes to support rebuilding efforts in areas severely impacted by heavy rains and flooding.

Meanwhile, AKD Research forecasts a six per cent YoY growth in domestic cement demand for FY26. The outlook is supported by expectations of falling interest rates, increased government development spending, and sustained activity in the real estate sector.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan