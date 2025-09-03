Advertisement

A Trump administration decision to cancel US$1bn in federal grants for low-emissions cement projects has sparked backlash in Republican strongholds and cast doubt on America’s ability to lead in climate innovation. The abrupt move halted two major initiatives. One of these projects is at Heidelberg Material’s plant in Mitchell, Indiana, and another at National Cement's Lebec plant in California. Both projects are intended to demonstrate cutting-edge carbon-reduction technologies in cement production.

Heidelberg Material’s US$500m carbon capture project in Mitchell, once hailed as a global model, now sits idle, leaving the local community stunned. “This was going to be a demonstration project for the entire country,” said Mitchell Mayor Don Caudell. The plant’s geology allowed for on-site storage of carbon, making it cost-effective and scalable.

Meanwhile, National Cement’s defunded project aimed to produce low-carbon cement using clay, potentially cutting emissions by 40 per cent and boosting US output to reduce reliance on imports.

Industry experts and local officials say the cancellations play into China's hands, as the global demand for green cement surges. Critics warn that withdrawing support now not only costs jobs and investment, but also cedes leadership in a sector crucial for climate action and economic growth.

“Why hand this opportunity to China?” asked one executive.