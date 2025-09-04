Advertisement

Italian cement output dropped two per cent YoY in June, according to the latest data from Italian concrete association, Federbeton. This follows a two per cent YoY increase in May.

Import and export data, which lag production data, show cement imports jumped 41 per cent YoY to 270,356t in May, with a total CIF value of EUR22.2m or EUR82/t as value per tonne.Meanwhile, cement exports rose six per cent YoY to 138,578t, with a total FOB value of EUR12.4m or EUR90/t.

The price of cement slipped one per cent YoY in June.

January-June 2025

Cement output was flat in the first half of 2025. Output rose two per cent YoY same period of 2024.

Cement imports were up 20 per cent YoY in 1H25, while exports were down seven per cent YoY over the same period.

Italian construction production increased four per cent YoY in the first five months of 2025, according to Federbeton.