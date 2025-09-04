Advertisement

Shree Digvijay Cement Co Ltd (SDCCL) has announced that it is exploring a long-term strategic alliance with Hi-Bond Cement (India) (Hi-Bond).

As part of this initiative, SDCCL has proposed acquiring exclusive distribution rights for Hi-Bond’s products and will also evaluate additional strategic opportunities with the company.

“The proposal, along with the execution of any related transaction documents, is subject to approval by the Board of Directors of SDCCL, which is scheduled to review the matter at its meeting on 4 September 2025,” the company said in a statement.

Shree Digvijay Cement Co operates its cement manufacturing facility at Digvijaygram (Sikka) in Jamnagar district, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 1.5Mta.

For the first quarter of FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of INR13.79m, (US$156,617) up 22.36 per cent YoY, on revenues of INR195.95m (US$2.2m), reflecting a 10.81 per cent increase over 1QFY25.