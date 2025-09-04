Advertisement



Heracles Group (Holcim) is moving forward with the operation of the new solar power station at the Milaki cement plant, with a power of 6.5MW and more than 11,000 state-of-the-art solar panels.

This facility is expected to generate approximately 10,000,000kWh of electricity per year, covering a significant part of the plant's energy needs and reducing CO 2 emissions by 2,350t each year.

Through this initiative, Heracles Group claims that it is strengthening its transition to sustainable development by investing in environmentally friendly technologies and contributing to the reduction of its environmental footprint.