Kohat Cement Co Ltd (KOHC) has reported robust financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2025, with annual earnings rising 30 per cent year-on-year to PKR11.575bn (US$41.5m). This compares with PKR8.893bn in FY24. The performance came despite weaker sales volumes, reflecting stronger pricing and cost efficiencies.

For 4QFY25, KOHC posted earnings of PKR2.354bn, marginally lower than the PKR2.382bn recorded in the same period last year, according to AHL Research. Full-year sales revenue slipped three per cent to PKR37.5bn due to a 10 per cent decline in cement dispatches, partly offset by higher retention prices. In 4QFY25, sales edged up one per cent to PKR8.72bn as price gains countered softer volumes.

Selling and distribution expenses rose 14 per cent year-on-year to PKR226m, with a sharper 20 per cent jump in the fourth quarter. Other income increased 19 per cent annually to PKR5.281bn, driven by returns on short-term investments, which grew to PKR26.9bn by June 2025.

Finance costs declined sharply, falling 48 per cent to PKR350m for the year on the back of lower interest rates. Quarterly finance expenses were down 44 per cent year-on-year, though up 31 per cent compared with the previous quarter.