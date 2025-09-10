Advertisement

Algeria has signed a major cement supply deal with Libya as part of a wider package of trade deals concluded during the Intra-African Trade Fair, with total contracts signed between Algerian and African institutions exceeding US$300m.

Souakri Group finalised a US$51m deal to supply cement to Libya by land and sea over the course of one year. The Cilas plant in Biskaria has a cement capacity of 2.7Mta and is a joint venture between Lafarge Algeria and Soukari Group.

The agreement was attended by Omar Rekkache, director general of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency, and Kamel Moula, chairman of the Economic Renewal Council (CREA).