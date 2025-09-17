Advertisement

Japan’s Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd will acquire a 15 per cent stake in Philcement Corp, parent company Phinma Corp announced in a disclosure to the stock exchange. The agreement, signed on 16 September 2025 between Phinma, Philcement, and Sumitomo Osaka, covers the issuance of primary shares. The transaction is expected to close before year-end, subject to standard conditions.

Philcement said the deal supports its strategy to expand manufacturing operations and ensure a reliable supply of cement under its Union Cement brand. Sumitomo Osaka, one of Japan’s leading cement producers with over a century of industry experience, is expected to bring technical expertise and strengthen Philcement’s growth plans.

Following the transaction, Phinma will remain Philcement’s majority shareholder, retaining 60 per cent ownership. Philcement currently manufactures, imports, processes, distributes, and sells cement products, with facilities in Bataan, Pampanga, Zamboanga del Norte, and Davao.

The company has been actively expanding in recent years. In 2024, Phinma partnered with the Floirendo Group to develop a multibillion-peso cement plant in Davao del Norte, due to start operations in 2026 with a capacity of 2Mta. Philcement also acquired Petra Cement Inc, which operates a grinding plant in Zamboanga del Norte.