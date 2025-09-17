Advertisement

Vietnam remains the most important overseas market for Siam Cement Group (SCG), contributing nine per cent of consolidated sales in the first half of 2025, according to the company’s latest report. SCG generated THB22.4bn (US$702.5m) in revenue from Vietnam, reflecting only a slight one per cent dip YoY despite challenging market conditions.

While SCG is heavily invested in petrochemicals through the US$5.4bn Long Son Petrochemicals Complex in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, cement and building materials are emerging as its key growth drivers in Vietnam. Local cement output rose 10 per cent YoY in the first quarter and accelerated to 17 per cent in the second, underpinning forecasts of 10–15 per cent growth for the first half of 2025.

SCG’s strong cement presence is supported by its integrated operations in Vietnam, which align with rising demand from infrastructure and construction projects. The company continues to view Vietnam as its largest overseas investment base, with US$6.53bn in assets, 27 per cent of total group assets, far surpassing Indonesia at 14 per cent.