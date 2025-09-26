Advertisement

Lucky Cement, in collaboration with Saylani Mass IT Training (SMIT), has successfully conducted the entrance test for its IT Skills Development Program at the Lucky Cement Pezu plant, a major step toward equipping local youth with modern digital skills.

Over 1000 students from the region took part in the test, reflecting strong interest and commitment to advancing their technical knowledge. Following a rigorous evaluation process, 74 students were shortlisted, including 22 in graphic design and 52 in web development, bringing them closer to acquiring industry-relevant expertise.

This initiative highlights Lucky Cement’s dedication to community development and youth empowerment, creating pathways for young talent to gain valuable skills and prepare for future careers in the technology sector.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan