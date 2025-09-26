Advertisement

Ardent, a leading UK and Ireland land, consent management and stakeholder engagement consultancy, has been appointed to manage the Development Consent Order (DCO) process for Peak Cluster, a flagship carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Peak District.

Peak Cluster brings together four major cement and lime plants – owned by Tarmac, Breedon, Buxton Lime and Holcim – in a collaboration backed by the National Wealth Fund and private partners including Summit Energy Evolution and Progressive Energy. The initiative is set to become the world’s largest cement decarbonisation scheme, creating a landmark public-private partnership for the UK’s net zero drive.

The project will capture carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) generated during cement and lime production at purpose-built facilities located at the plants. The captured CO 2 will then be transported via underground pipelines to a permanent storage site in a former gas field beneath the Irish Sea, currently under development by Peak Cluster partner Spirit Energy.

Ardent’s Consents Management Consultancy team will coordinate all workstreams leading to the DCO submission and provide support through the acceptance and examination phases.

Once operational, Peak Cluster is expected to prevent three million tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually, making a significant contribution to the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Helen Boyle, Head of Strategic Growth for Utilities at Ardent, said the commission represented an exciting milestone for the company.

“Ardent has supported more than 100 DCOs since their introduction in the Planning Act 2008 – no other company has the same depth of experience,” she said. “We’re proud to be working with Peak Cluster on what will be the world’s largest cement decarbonisation project, supporting the long-term sustainability of these vital industries.