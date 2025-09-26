Advertisement

Romania’s Minister of Economy, Radu Miruta, has asked the European Commission to assess potential restrictions on cement imports from non-EU countries, warning that local producers face unfair competition.

Miruta said imports have surged sharply from neighbouring non-EU states, where producers are not bound by the EU’s strict environmental regulations or carbon certificate costs. This, he argued, gives foreign competitors a significant cost advantage that undermines domestic output.

In a statement, the minister confirmed he met with Denis Redonnet, Deputy Director-General of DG Trade, to present industry data and press for safeguards. “All the representatives of the cement industry came to me … to tell me they were affected by unfair competition. I asked for data, analysed it, and I was convinced they were right,” he noted.

Miruta said an official request would be submitted to Brussels in the coming weeks. Romanian producers argue that cheaper imports, particularly from neighbouring non-EU countries, risk eroding their market share and long-term viability.

The European Commission has powers to investigate trade practices and, where necessary, impose safeguard measures. The move comes amid broader EU efforts to balance open markets with climate policy and industry protection.