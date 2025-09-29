Advertisement

Southern Province Cement Co has signed a 25-year solar energy purchase agreement with Tarshid Energy Solutions Co for its Bisha Cement plant, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals on sustainability and clean energy.

The deal, announced on 25 September 2025, will see the company purchase power worth about SAR4m (US$1.06m) annually at rates lower than its current electricity generation costs. No financing is required, as the project involves no capital or operational expenditure from Southern Province Cement, subject to regulatory approvals.

Construction is set to begin on 1 October 2025, with the solar power system expected to come online in the 3Q26. The company said cost savings will start to reflect from the first year of operation, depending on energy consumption and pricing at the time.