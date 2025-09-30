Advertisement

Cemex said it paid approximately US$1.177bn in 2024 for resource extraction in the country where it operates.

The payments are made by Cemex to the governments of different countries for the commercial development of the minerals it requires for cement and concrete production, including limestone, clay, crushed stone, sand and gravel, pozzolan, silica and gypsum.

Payments were carried out to the governments of a range of countries, including Mexico, USA, UK, Colombia, Croatia, Spain, Germany and France.