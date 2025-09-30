Advertisement

In the first eight months of 2025 cement demand in Spain increased 8.1 per cent to 10,463,904t when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year, according to Oficemen, the country's cement association.

In July and August, growth rates of 11.6 and 13.1 per cent, respectively, were reported. This resulted in consumption of 1,520,843t in July and 1,172,899t in August.

In the past 12 months (September 2024-August 2025) cement consumption advanced by 9.1 per cent YoY to 15,678,993t, said Oficemen.

"As we progressed before the summer, all indicators point to a more positive performance this year than expected," explains Ricardo de Pablos, president of Oficemen.

"In this context, in which sustainability and decarbonisation are major challenges, the improvement in our results, despite the difficulties the sector has experienced due to the impact of recent crises, contributes to continuing to make progress toward our goal of net-zero emissions," he added.

However, exports have further decreased in the 8M25 by 5.8 per cent YoY to 3,056,782t, said the association. The 14 per cent growth in August was unable to offset the 20 per cent fall in July.

"Without an effective and simple solution for exports, based on the free allocation of CO2 rights by the European Commission, within the framework of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, non-EU cement exports will be seriously compromised," warns Mr De Pablos.

At the same time, imports have continued to rise by 11.9 per cent YoY to 1,110,198t in the 8M25.