CRH hosted its Investor Day in New York City yesterday, led by CEO Jim Mintern and the executive leadership team.

Jim Mintern, CEO, said: “As the global leader in building materials and the number one infrastructure play in North America, our Investor Day highlights how we are raising our ambition to 2030 to deliver the next era of growth — and why we are the leading compounder of capital and shareholder value in our industry. With US$40bn of financial capacity over the next five years, our superior strategy, enabled by our unmatched scale and connected portfolio, positions us to capitalise on unrivalled growth opportunities.”

At the event, CRH presented its financial targets for 2026–30:

• average annual revenue growth between seven per cent and nine per cent

• adjusted EBITDA margin of between 22 per cent and 24 per cent by 2030

• average annual Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion of greater than 100 per cent

CRH also reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2025, including Adjusted EBITDA of US$7.5bn to US$7.7bn.