At 10:18am local time on 28 September, Huaxin’s 2000tpd clinker production line in Malawi was successfully ignited, marking the start of trial production.

Once commissioned, the plant will boost cement capacity to 800,000tpa. Designed around green production, it incorporates energy-efficient equipment, low-carbon calcination technology, and a full-process DCS automated control system, enabling an intelligent closed loop from raw material crushing to final packaging.

The project, launched on 28 October 2024, was completed in just 11 months — a new record for Huaxin’s overseas clinker lines in Africa. It is expected to generate 500 direct jobs and 3000 indirect ones, with 90 per cent reserved for local workers to promote deep localisation.

Huaxin’s management said the ignition reflects strong progress in its overseas growth strategy and will advance Malawi’s cement industry. The company aims to make the plant a model of China–Malawi cooperation while driving its ambition to become a world-leading multinational building materials group.