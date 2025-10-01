Advertisement

Molins has developed a new low-CO 2 cement through the partial replacement of clinker with activated clay, marking a significant step forward in sustainable construction materials. The innovation not only reduces emissions in the production process but also lowers the carbon footprint of customers.

The project required an investment of more than EUR0.5m, with one-third co-financed by the European Union through ERDF funds and supported by Spain’s Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities.

Molins said the breakthrough reflects its ongoing commitment to decarbonisation and reinforces its roadmap to a lower-impact future. The company is also advancing new concretes using localised and thermally activated raw materials, further contributing to the construction sector’s transition to sustainability.