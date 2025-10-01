Advertisement

Ecocem has inaugurated its new Research and Innovation Centre in Chilly-Mazarin, France, marking a major milestone in its mission to decarbonise cement by 2040— 10 years ahead of global targets.

The facility will drive the development of next-generation low-carbon cement technologies, including alternatives to clinker through the use of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs). It builds on Ecocem’s ACT technology, now close to commercial availability, which offers a scalable path to cut cement emissions dramatically.

“With ACT close to commercialisation, the new centre will allow us to go further and faster,” said Donal O’Riain, Ecocem’s founder and global managing director. “What is needed now is widespread adoption of available low-carbon cement technologies so the cement industry can become the first to achieve a 1.5°C decarbonisation trajectory.”

Led by Roberta Alfani and a 30-member team of engineers and technicians, the centre will foster global partnerships, guide industry standards, and help deliver solutions capable of reducing cement emissions by 90 per cent by 2030.