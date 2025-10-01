Advertisement

KHD Humboldt Wedag has successfully commissioned the pyro process for UltraTech Cement’s Nathdwara Line 3, which has a design capacity of 10,000tpd.

The commissioning marks a key milestone in the project, with positive feedback received from the client. KHD credited the achievement to the dedication and hard work of both its own team and UltraTech Cement’s Nathdwara staff.

KHD Humboldt Wedag said the collaboration and commitment of all parties were instrumental in bringing the high-capacity line into operation, further strengthening its track record in delivering large-scale cement projects.